The search is continuing for a man who went missing in the dock area after a night out in Hartlepool

Police say they are still 'urgently' searching for a man who went missing in Hartlepool on Thursday night.

Andrew Roy, 51, was last seen after a night out in Hartlepool, in the Marina area, near Portals restaurant at around 10.55pm on Thursday.

Hartlepool RNLI who are assisting in the search for missing man Andrew Roy.

CCTV footage shows Andrew, who is from Cornwall, but working in the town, in the area of Hartlepool dock but he has not been seen since.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and the Hartlepool RNLI, are involved in the search operation.

Andrew is described as white, with blue eyes, short brown hair in a side parting and with a pale complexion. He was wearing a black Donkey jacket and blue jeans.

We are receiving help from the Harbour Police in our attempts to find Andrew and would ask anyone who has seen him or who knows his whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.