The sweet spot - Olivia Wollenberg tells Kate Whiting you don’t have to miss out on sweet stuff

Life doesn’t get much sweeter than biting into a warm honey cake, fresh from the oven.

But in this kitchen, there’s no refined sugar – nor gluten or dairy, for that matter - in sight. This is Livia’s – aka Olivia Wollenberg’s – kitchen, and she’s made her name by baking with more gut-friendly alternatives to the white stuff.

Like her friend Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella fame (Wollenberg made the 14-layer cake at Woodward’s Mustique wedding in April), it was her own health problems that eventually inspired Wollenberg to revolutionise her approach to eating - and then turn it into a business idea.

“I was always just living for food. But my stomach got more and more sensitive. I would go out for dinner with my friends on a Saturday night and never be able to join them at a bar afterwards because I was in so much pain.”

She finally saw a nutritionist, who made her keep a food diary for two weeks.

“She looked at the first two pages and said, ‘Just what I thought, you’re someone who’s going to need to follow a FODMAP diet’. And I was like, ‘A FODMAP what?’”

FODMAPs are short-chain carbohydrates that can be poorly absorbed in the small intestine, resulting in IBS-like symptoms for some.

She realised what she’d thought were healthy options, weren’t always the best thing.

“I would have frozen yoghurt instead of ice cream, but frozen yoghurt is crazy high in sugar.

“I also think life’s too short to always be thinking how many cubes of sugar are in something. If granola’s your favourite thing, just try and eat one which has less sugar in it and you’ll be fine.” Wollenberg says.