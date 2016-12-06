The true meaning of Christmas for these awestruck children

The true meaning of Christmas was being celebrated at the first ever holding of an event in a village church near Hartlepool.

And these children clearly loved this 2004 occasion.

What prompted me to do it was that last year I was looking for an advent calendar with a Nativity scene on but I couldn’t find one Eileen Fallow

The awestruck youngsters pictured at the inaugural Festival of Cribs, at Hesleden Methodist Church, included Jordan Hunter, Emily Barrell, Bobby Davies, Lucy Miller, Lauren Bartlett, and Mark Hardman.

Joining them was Sunday School teacher Eileen Fallow who said at the time that she wanted to bring the “true meaning of Christmas” to the village in what was going to be a spectacular event.

Carol singers, nativity characters and a live tableau were all part of the occasion.

Were you there? Do you remember it and can you tell us more about a wonderfully traditional event.

There were lots of other festive events in Hartlepool for people to enjoy.

They included the Christmas bazaar at Golden Flatts Prmary school complete with Santa’s grotto and face painting.

The Hartlepool NSPCC Christmas Carols event was being held at Tesco, while the Central Library was inviting people along to listen to the Manor School of Technoloy Choir.

On televisoin, BBC hits for children included Mona The Vampire, The Koala Brothers and Hard Spell Abbey, while Little Britain and Have I Got News For You were on BBC1.

Over on Tyne Tees, programmes included Airline and The Paul O’Grady Show.