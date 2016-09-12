The younger generation is full of talent

The photographic work of emerging talents went on show in a Hartlepool exhibition with a difference.

The children and grandchildren of Hartlepool Camera Club members recently displayed their work in the Central Library in York Road in Hartlepool.

Club chairperson Willa Laidler said: “It was well received and we had many favourable comments. It was all the work of the children, they shot the images and we printed and framed them.”

Twenty eight children took part and Willa added: “As it was so popular we hope to do it again next year.

“Even though our membership does not take children under 16, the young family members are encouraged to start young. Elsie is our youngest photographer at 2 and Emily is our oldest at 15. It was fun for them and they all received a trophy for participating.”

The choices for the exhibition were so difficult as the work provided was excellent and there was more than enough to do another exhibition.

Willa added: “Our club has been running for over 25 years and we have a thriving membership of over 100 members.

“Everyone is welcome and we run beginners courses in the basic use of the camera and with the help of our tutors, members can go on to try their skills at Photoshop Elements.

“We meet twice a week, Monday and Friday evenings, from 6.30pm until 9pm. We have competitions, guest speakers, trips out, and sometimes even manage a weekend away.

“Our membership is only £15 per year and this includes the beginner’s classes too. Do come along and meet us all.”

The camera club’s beginners classes will start again on September 14. Willa added: “The classes are to teach people the basic use of their cameras and as they progress, they will learn how to transfer them to the computer and manipulate and print them.

“The classes are included in the annual membership fee of £15 and we welcome new members at any time.”

The club is based within the People Centre in Raby Road. For more details, visit http://www.hartlepoolcameraclub.com.