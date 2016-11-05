There’s something dodgy going on in Hartlepool

A new club is getting kids off the sofa in Hartlepool.

Fitness trainer Lucinda Stott launched the Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club in September and it is already proving popular.

As well as the young people, Lucinda is also getting adults involved, with sessions for them as well.

The Mavericks is the town’s first dodgeball club. The game, where teams throw a soft ball to hit their opponents legs, was officially recognised as a sport in 2012.

Lucinda, who runs Stott’s Fitness in the town, said she started the club because of the demand from youngsters.

The 34-year-old said: “It didn’t matter what class I was running, at the end the kids would always ask if they could have a game of dodgeball.

“I don’t know what it is, but the kids just love throwing the balls at each other.”

Lucinda decided if it was so popular then she should would do the training course and start up a club.

She said: “The good thing about it is anyone can play, you don’t have to be an athlete, just enjoy dodging around.

“I’m on a bit of a mission to get kids away from their screens, so even if it is just a break for an hour, it is a good thing.”

The Hartlepool Mavericks meet twice a week at the town’s Belle Vue Community Sports and Youth Centre.

The club will be entering its first competition at the end of the month.

Anyone interested in joining the club can go along to a meeting at the Kendal Road centre on Thursdays at 5pm for children and 6pm for adults or Saturdays at 9am for children and 10am for adults.

Lucinda Stott (right) and members of Hartlepool Mavericks Dodgeball Club.