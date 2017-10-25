These Hartlepool school kids have done something amazing to help people in crisis

Caring children in Hartlepool came together to donate hundreds of items to the town’s foodbank to help people in crisis.

Hartlepool Foodbank are delighted at the amount of support it has received from schools in the town in the run up to Christmas.

Fens Primary School pupil Penny Barker (4) with a selection of items she and her fellow pupils collected in aid of the Hartlepool Foodbank. Picture by FRANK REID

To mark the annual Harvest Festival celebration the charity, based in Church Street, says it has had donations from around eight primary and secondary schools to help replenish its stocks.

The organisation helps struggling people and families by providing them with donations of food.

Among the generous donators are youngsters from both Fens Primary School and Brougham Primary School, who have made large contributions to the Hartlepool Foodbank.

Children ranging from nursery to Year 6, spent around two weeks collecting the items to donate to the cause.

Hartlepool Foodbank volunteer Alan Hall is presented with food items by Fens Primary School pupil Penny Barker. Picture by FRANK REID

Brougham Primary School business manager Sarah Blake was delighted with the amount pupils and staff had collected and said the children enjoyed being able to help a cause close to home. She said: “The Hartlepool Foodbank is a very worthwhile cause.

“We have managed to collect hundreds of items for the foodbank, filling dozens of bags which the foodbank will come out and collect.

“The foodbank are really grateful that we collected for them and the children to know that something as small as making a donation can make a big difference.”

Craig Keen, assistant headteacher at Fens Primary School said it was the third year the school had donated to the foodbank.

Brougham Primary School pupils Brandon Barry, Codie Young, Lillie Mann and Tahmid Hussain with food items that have been collected for The Hartlepool Foodbank. Picture by FRANK REID

He said: “The first year we started we donated 350kg of food and the second year we donated 500kg. “This year has been fantastic and parents have gone out and done a food shop especially for donations so they have been really generous. “We held an assembly in school to explain to the children that they will be helping people less fortunate then ourselves and that there are people in Hartlepool who are suffering. “The collection was organised by Katherine Keen and ran over three weeks.”

Abi Knowles, co-ordinator at Hartlepool Foodbank, thanked the schools for their support.

She said: “We have collected well over one tonne of food, which is bigger than last year. “It is nice that schools are learning about foodbanks and the issues in the town.

“Every little helps, as the lead up to Christmas is often our busiest time.”