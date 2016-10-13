They loved this Hartlepool man so much they raised money in his memory - and now the total stands at £16,700

A family-fundraiser in memory of a much-loved Hartlepool man is back for a ninth time.

The friends and family of Liam Gough are preparing for a ninth annual memorial evening and, so far, the family has raised over £16,700 for Alice House Hospice (formerly Hartlepool & District Hospice).

Greg Hildreth

The night is organised by Liam’s brother John, who hopes to bring the running total as close to £20,000 as he can this year.

This year’s will take place in the usual venue of Rovers Quoit Club on Easington Road at 7pm on Friday, November 18.

There will be live music from Freddie Mercury tribute act Billy West as well a raffle, auction, bingo, tombola, photo booth and the opportunity to have a photograph taken with Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus.

There will also be a charity football match played by the Saxon junior teams on the morning of Saturday, November 19, with full details to be announced.

Hospice fundraiser Greg Hildreth said: “Thanks to John and all of his family and friends for such hard work in organising this event, year after year.

“It’s a fantastic fundraiser for the hospice and a lovely way to pay tribute to Liam, I’m sure this year will be another sell out.”

Tickets are £4 and can be bought in advance from John Gough on 07904 641875, Rovers Quoit Club on (01429) 272158 or from the hospice on (01429) 855529.

Early booking is advisable as the event has sold out every year.

Liam was a popular social worker and fundraiser, as well as a big Hartlepool United fan. The hospice was close to his and his family’s hearts