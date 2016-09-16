Thieves steal scooter from disabled pensioner as he falls victim to crime again

An 84-year-old disabled widower suffered his third burglary this year when heartless thieves stole his mobility scooter.

The victim, who doesn’t want to be named, said he is not looking for sympathy but would like the scooter returned.

The Shoprider Cadiz scooter was taken from outside the victim’s bungalow in Bakers Mead, Hartlepool, last weekend.

“It was parked where I always park it in a lean-to outside,” said the victim. “I still drive the car, but use the scooter to go down to the club on Friday and Saturday.

“I only ever have two pints, but I won’t drink and drive and I don’t walk so well, so the scooter is my only way of getting to the club.

“I’ve borrowed a scooter from a friend for the time being, but she will want it back.”

The victim is a retired pipe fitter and heating engineer who helped build Hartlepool Civic Centre, and whose last job was as part of the maintenance team for the building.

“I don’t qualify for mobility benefits,” he said. “I bought the scooter with my own money.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, but I would like it back.

“The police have been very good, and I had CCTV put in when I was burgled around Easter time.

“I don’t know how to operate it other than turn it on and off, but the man who installed it has been out to check the recording and it looks like there might be something there.

“The police have the pictures, so I’m hopeful those who took the scooter will be caught.”

In May of this year Hartlepool men Jeffrey Mincher and Malcolm Beddow were jailed for four years and two years respectively for a range of offences, including burglary of the victim’s home.

The pair broke in while the victim was asleep and stole jewellery, watches, an iPad, and cash.

Cleveland Police confirmed they are investigating the theft of the scooter.

Detectives will consider releasing the CCTV images in the next few days after they have been recovered and examined.