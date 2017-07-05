Third arrest after assault in Hartlepool

A third arrest has been made after a man was attacked in Hartlepool at the weekend.

The alleged incident took place opposite Stranton Social Club in Hartlepool, on an area known locally as the Bull Ring, when a 20-year-old man was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday.

The 20-year- old underwent surgery for serious head and facial injuries at James Cook University Hospital.

Two men aged 17 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of assault and they have been released under investigation.

This morning, officers arrested a 16-year- old male, who has now been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Philip Lamb of Hartlepool Volume Crime Team via the 101 number. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.