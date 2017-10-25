Thirteen scoops contracts to provide care services for Hartlepool youngsters

Housing association Thirteen has sealed a contract to continue providing care and support services to young people across Hartlepool.

The new contracts, which offer support around housing and assisting young people to become or remain as tenants, came into effect yesterday.

These services will continue to provide vital support to hundreds of young people across Hartlepool. Chris Joynes

Thirteen has been providing services for young people in the Hartlepool area for more than 30 years.

The renewed contracts include: support services at Anna Court which provide high quality accommodation and in-reach for young parents in Hartlepool aged 16-25; floating support services for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness; and services at Rose House which offer accommodation for young people who are leaving the care system and are in need of housing.

Chris Joynes, Director of Customer Support Services at Thirteen, said: “We’ve been delivering supported accommodation and floating support services for young people in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council since the mid-1980s and we’re delighted that the contracts for these strategically important services have been renewed.

“These services will continue to provide vital support to hundreds of young people across Hartlepool. Not only will they help vulnerable young people to remain in, or gain homes in the area, but they will also help young people to strengthen their resilience and support their successful transition to independence and adulthood.”