Thousands turn out for Hartlepool Carnival finale

It was spectacular, it was fun and it brought out the crowds in their thousands.

The Hartlepool Carnival was a massive success - and even the weather played its part with the rain holding off in Hartlepool while other parts of the region got a soaking.

Carnival Prince Jake Kitching and Princess Nicole Gough

Organisers were delighted with the public turnout which was huge for the final day of this year’s event.

They got to enjoy everything from a fancy dress competition to the traditional Nutty Slack Race - and the grand finale, the Carnival Parade.

An event spokesman told the Hartlepool Mail: “We had floats, we had vintage cars, we had a Scottish pipe band and a horse and carriage with the carnival prince and princess in it.”

The 40-minute parade snaked its way round the Headland and featured wonderful fancy dress characters such as Shrek, Fred Flinstone, a giant crayon and lots of 6ft bananas.

Bagpipes rang out, the bubble man provided plenty of colour and members of the Hartlepool Hawks did wonderful acrobatics - both in the town square and during the parade.

Vintage cars provided a nostalgic feel and the carnival spokesman added: “At the end of the day, it is the people who make the carnival what it is. The parade is for them.”

He praised the local businesses and traders whose support had been invaluable in making the event a success.

“This event is self funded. Everything that we put on, we have to find the money for it.”

More action from the carnival parade.

Other sources of income came from tombolas and raffles which were held during the final day.

Watch out for more coverage of the carnival online and in the Hartlepool Mail on Monday.

That will include a full report and photographs on the Nutty Slack Race with interviews with all of the top three finishers - and more information on how you can help ensure the carnival continues for years to come.