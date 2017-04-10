Three arrests after disorder at Hartlepool Marina

Three youths have been charged after a police operation to tackle disorder at Hartlepool Marina.

The Mail revealed on Friday that a 48-hour dispersal order had been imposed covering The Lanyard, Victoria Terrace and Maritime Avenue to tackle a gang of up to 50 yobs causing a nuisance around Hartlepool Marina.

Insp Mal Suggitt from Cleveland Police

A second order was imposed over the weekend and another will be implemented this evening and tomorrow.

Dispersal orders give police the power to disperse a group of two or more people causing a nuisance in public.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mal Suggitt said three people had been charged so far as a result of the police operation.

“Since Wednesday we have had two dispersal orders for 48 hours,” he said.

Tackling ASB remains a priority for us and we will continue to work with our partners and the community to tackle this problem. Insp Mal Suggitt

“We have charged one youth with breaching a dispersal notice, one for breaching a restraining order and one for possession of a bladed article.

“We have also taken one child home to their parents over the weekend.

“I plan to sign another 48 hour dispersal notice for tonight and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) owing to continued anti-social behaviour (ASB) over the weekend.

“A dispersal order is a positive power which, once we have assessed the necessity and proportionality of having one in place, can be used to support the community and prevent ASB.

“Tackling ASB remains a priority for us and we will continue to work with our partners and the community to tackle this problem.

“This area has been agreed by ourselves and our partners at a multi-agency meeting to be our sector area of focus so we can direct our resources with our partners to resolve the problem.

“Levels of ASB have definitely reduced in recent days, because of dispersal orders being put in place, however it is still occurring so we and our partners will continue to focus on reducing it further.

“I would once again remind parents and carers of their responsibility in knowing where their children are and what they are getting up to.

“A number of parents were contacted on the nights in question and were shocked to see the level of antisocial behaviour occurring in this location.”