Three arrests after lead stolen in town

Three arrests have been made after lead was stolen in Hartlepool.

Police received a call from a member of the public at about 5am on Wednesday, April 5, stating three males were on the roof of amusements on The Front.

They drove away when police arrived, but officers later recovered the car, in which they discovered the lead.

A Cleveland Police spokesman added: “On police arrival the males made off in a silver Mercedes, which was later found abandoned.

“After a search by police and the Dogs Unit, three males were detained close by and were arrested.”

“Lead was recovered from the vehicle.”

The men who were arrested in connection with the incident are aged 19, 22 and 27.

All have been released without bail, according to police.

However, investigations are ongoing.