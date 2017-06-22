Three North-East terraced homes up for sale for just £1 each

Fancy delving into the property market for the princely sum of just £1?

That is the current guide price of each of three homes due to be auctioned next month on behalf of receivers.

9 Sadberge Street, centre, is on sale for just 1.

Sale organisers are expecting "huge interest" in the mid-terraced properties although they point out that they all need refurbishment.

The two-bedroomed homes, each with a back yard, are in Sadberge Street, Peaton Street and Bristow Street, all in the North Ormesby area of Middlesbrough.

Gurpreet Bassi, SDL Auctions’ partner and head of auctions, said: “These three properties offer excellent investment opportunities in the rental market and will potentially bring in

attractive revenues once they have been refurbished.”

17 Bristow Street, right, completes the trio of homes up for sale for 1 each.

He added: “These £1 properties are likely to generate a high level of interest in our auction which has scores of other interesting properties.”

The auction takes place in the Holte Suite, at Aston Villa Football Club at 10.30am on Thursday, July 6, with SDL Auctions Bigwood advising interested bidders to get there early "as

huge interest is expected".