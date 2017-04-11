Three people arrested following chase after car was pulled over on A19

Police have arrested three people after officers stopped a car on the A19.

Two men and a woman were detained after a "suspicious-looking" vehicle was stopped by traffic officers at the Ron Perry service station, just outside Hartlepool, last night.

After police discovered the driver was banned from the roads, two men made off.

More than 20 bottles of spirits were found in the car during a search.

A post on Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit's page reads: "A suspicious looking vehicle was pulled over by an RPU unit last night at Ron Perrys, A19.

"The officer found the driver to smell strongly of alcohol, and soon worked out that he was a banned driver.

"Whilst our officer dealt with the driver, two passengers jumped out of the vehicle and made off.

"After a foot chase over fields further RPU officers detained the fleeing pair, their semi-athletic disappearance probably due to the 20+bottles of spirits still security tagged located in the car.

"One adult male arrested for drink driving, no insurance, disqualified driving and theft, one adult male arrested for theft and one adult female arrested for theft and assault police.

"All in custody awaiting process."