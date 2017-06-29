Thrills and spills as the circus comes to Hartlepool

Big top thrills and spills are in store as the circus has come to town.

Death-defying acts, action and comedy all feature in Planet Circus which is on Maritime Avenue until Sunday.

Circus entertainers Jessica Brophy (standing) and Caroline Belli performers from the Planet Circus . Picture by FRANK REID

The family-friendly features award-winning performers from all over the world including those that have starred on Britain’s Got Talent and at the London Palladium.

Performer Gary Brophy, from Australia, who stars as Ozzy the clown, said: “It is full on from start to finish with non-stop action and lots of comedy.

“People leave with their minds blown. It’s a really top show.”

Gary also performs as part of the Brophy Family with their Wild West whip cracking and gun toting act.

Ozzy The Clown (Gary Brophy) who is performing in the Planet Circus . Picture by FRANK REID

Highlights include the world’s most dangerous circus act Team Brazil in The Splitting Globe of Death, with motorcyclists speeding around inside a steel cage at over 60mph.

The Faltyny Family from Czechoslovakia are Monte Carlo Circus Festival Gold Medal who perform edge of the seat acrobatics.

And high in the roof of the big top the Eremia Brothers will amaze you with their high speed skill on the thrilling Wheel of Death.

Circus Manager Jo McMullan said: “Hartlepool is one of our favourite towns to visit, we always receive a fantastic reception from the locals here.

The Planet Circus . Picture by FRANK REID

“This year we have exciting new acts which I’m sure they are all going to love.”

Organisers have given 100 free tickets to town charity Hartlepool Families First.

Families First manager Paul Thompson said: “We are very grateful to the promoters. It’s great that 100 people can enjoy a family friendly night out.”

Shows are at 5pm and 7.30pm weekdays; 2pm and 5pm on Saturday and 1pm and 3.30pm on Sunday.