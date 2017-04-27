Thug who terrorised his girlfriend during 10-week relationship is jailed

A brute who stabbed his partner with a knife and a syringe has been jailed and banned from ever contacting her again.

The woman said at the time she still loved Darren Bates, 42, even though he dragged her around their flat by her hair leaving her with carpet burns.

The judge said that Bates, from Hartlepool, had terrified the vulnerable, younger woman.

Judge Howard Crowson also said that if Bates behaves in the same way in a future relationship his sentence will be even more strict.

She said later in a victim impact statement that she had lost a lot of her self-confidence after their 10 to 11 weeks relationship.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told Teesside Crown Court that Bates had 15 convictions for 30 offences, including assault on police and two cases of harassing previous partners.

She said that the couple moved to Cardiff for a time last October where Bates continued to assault the woman.

He pinned her down onto a bed and tried to suffocate her with a plastic bag.

He punched her in the face causing her mouth to bleed, but she said that she did not leave him because she had nowhere else to go.

Two days later she went into a women’s refuge, but they got back together and returned to Hartlepool.

He accused her of sleeping with some youths in a park and he attacked her in bed, punching her in the face until she bled again and he stamped on her stomach and her leg.

He took out a syringe and he put it into her face.

Days later he produced a knife and he stabbed her in the left hand causing a cut.

He was remanded in custody and he sent her a lot of letters and cards wanting to keep the relationship going.

The woman said in her statement: “I don’t want anything to do with him in the future, I feel I am lucky to have got out when I did.”

Mark Styles, defending, said that Bates understood that the relationship was well and truly over, and that there will have to be no contact.

He plans to return to South Wales when he is released from prison.

Judge Crowson told Bates: “In future if you are in a relationship and you behave like this again you will serve increasing sentences.”

He pleaded guilty to three charges of common assault and one charge of actual bodily harm assault.

Bates, of Ardrossan Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 27 months and given an indefinite restraining order banning contact with he.