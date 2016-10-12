Thugs threatened to harm their victim’s daughter in ‘terrifying’ robbery

Two Hartlepool men who robbed a gambler just hours after befriending him have been locked up for three years each.

Scott Greathead and John O’Connor attacked Adel Adam by beating him up before driving off in his BMW car and taking his money and mobile phone.

Mr Adam later said he feared for his life during the robbery after a night out at a casino. A judge called the incident “terrifying”.

Teesside Crown Court heard Greathead threatened Mr Adam’s children if he went to the police.

Prosecuting barrister Nigel Soppitt said: “He thought they were going to kill him.”

Mr Adam, from London, got chatting to Maxine Marchant, Greathead and O’Connor, at Crimdon Dene Caravan Park on May 3.

They decided to go to the Rainbow Casino at Teesside Park but on the journey back Marchant, 24, brandished a knife as she demanded to be taken home immediately.

During the journey Greathead, 24, became aggressive and said to Mr Adam “where’s the money?”

O’Connor made him drive to a cash point but Mr Adam deliberately entered the wrong PIN number.

That caused Greathead to become angry, said Mr Soppitt and he got into the driver’s seat and drove off at speed. “As he did so O’Connor suggested throwing Mr Adam out of the car,” said Mr Soppitt.

He added: “Greathead made threats to harm his children and made it clear if the police became involved he would harm his daughter.

“Such was his fear he considered throwing himself from the vehicle.”

Greathead and O’Connor attacked Mr Adam in a country lane and took his car, £40 cash, phone and personal papers.

Greathead and O’Connor pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated vehicle taking.

In a statement read to the court Mr Adam said: “This will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Mark Styles, mitigating for Greathead, of Masefield Road, Hartlepool said: “He (Mr Adam) has clearly been traumatised but effectively received superficial injuries.

“The offence of robbery was wholly unplanned.”

He got three years and two months jail and O’Connor, of Forfar Road, Hartlepool, got three years. Tony Davis defending O’Connor said he used minimal violence.

Marchant, of Brafferton Street, Hartlepool, got a two-year suspended sentence for threatening another with a blade.