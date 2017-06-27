Thugs who cut brake pipes in Hartlepool slammed for putting lives at risk

Yobs who cut the brakes of eight vehicles in an overnight crime spree in Hartlepool have been slammed for putting lives at risk.

Cleveland Police have launched an appeal for information after a series of incidents took place in the De Bruce ward area.

Jones Road

Vehicles on Ellett Court, Jones Road, Miers Avenue, Skelton Street and Carrick Street were damaged.

Officers believe two males aged between 17 and 19 were responsible.

Car owner Ian Rennie, of Miers Avenue, who luckily was not one of those targeted, said: “A policeman came round and warned us about people trying to get to fuel.

“It’s really dangerous, life-threatening. You can’t take it lightly.”

The AA have also hit out at the reckless crimes, which they have described as ‘exceptionally dangerous’.

A spokesman for the AA said: “Incidents like this are extremely rare.

“To cut brake pipes is exceptionally dangerous.

“Perhaps those who did it didn’t quite understand the severity of what they were doing.

Carrick Street

“It’s an attempt to endanger two lots of people – those driving the vehicles and other road users.”

The spokesman added: “You have to be an idiot to stoop to that level of endangering other people and to that extent.

“It needs to be dealt with severely.

“It can just be hoped that someone spotted them or has some information which could lead to them being caught.

“You hear about tyres being slashed, but cutting brake pipes is completely beyond the pale.”

Police are hoping members of the public will come forward with information.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for information after eight vehicles were damaged in the De Bruce ward area of Hartlepool.

“The incidents occurred overnight from Wednesday, June 21 to Thursday, June 22, and the vehicles were damaged on Ellett Court, Jones Road, Miers Avenue, Skelton Street and Carrick Street.

“It is believed two male youths are responsible for the damage and it is thought they are aged between 17 and 19-years-old.

“Both are of the males are of medium build and around 5ft 7in tall.

“One of the males was wearing a dark hooded top with white stripes down the arms and the second male had short brown hair and was wearing a grey track suit top.

“Each of the vehicles had their brake pipes cut.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or anyone with information regarding those responsible is asked to contact PC Karen McManus on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”