Tills begin to ring as shoppers get a first look at Hartlepool's new B&M store

Christmas shoppers began their bargain hunt with a trip to B&M as the business opened its doors to its newest store.

Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre has welcomed the discount shop to its complex, with around 25 new jobs created with the launch of the store.

Shoppers check out the new B&M shop in Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

It has opened in the unit previously home to BHS before the company's collapse earlier this year.

The store joins B&M shops in the town's Highlight Retail Park, Billingham's East Precinct and Castle Dene Shopping Centre in Peterlee.

The business sells a range of items, from household and garden furniture to food, toys and seasonal items.