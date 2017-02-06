Time is running out to sign up for Great North Run

Today marks the deadline for Great North Run hopefuls to apply for a place in the famous half marathon.

Last year, 57,000 runners hit the streets from Newcastle to South Shields, from more than 100,000 applications.

More than two thirds of participants raise money for charity, with an estimated £26million raised for good causes in 2016 alone.

This year’s Simplyhealth Great North Run will take place on September 10.

It marks the 37th year for the run, which has grown in size, scale and stature since it started in 1981 when 12,000 people lined up.

Last year, it cemented its position as the World’s Favourite Run when it welcomed runners from 178 United Nations member states – a world-first in a running event.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah became the first person to win the race three times in a row.

Some of the world’s greatest runners have competed in the Great North Run including Paula Radcliffe, Liz McColgan, Sonia O’Sullivan, Kenenisa Bekele, David Weir and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The event reached a major milestone in 2014 when Tracey Cramond became the millionth finisher over the line – the first running event in the world to reach the figure.

To enter the general entry ballot, visit www.greatrun.org/north.

Entry costs £54 per entry and runners must be at least 17. Applicants will be notified whether they have been successful or not by Friday, February 10.