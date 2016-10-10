Time running out to vote for Hartlepool Sea Cadets in solar competition

Hartlepool Sea Cadets are calling on supporters for one final push to help them win first prize in a green energy competition.

The cadets are in the running to win a first prize of £12,500 from the M&S Energy Fund.

The organisation with the most votes at 23:59 tonight (Monday, October 10) will win the funding for renewable energy.

It is currently neck and neck between Hartlepool Sea Cadets and a group from Coxhoe.

Should the sea cadets win, they will install solar panels to their headquarters at Hartlepool Marina headquarters where they meet every Monday and Thursday night.

Leon Usher, chairman of Hartlepool Sea Cadets, said: “The competition is a fantastic opportunity for us to win the funding with the backing of the community, and we’re appealing to everyone to get online and vote for us to win.

“If we’re successful in the competition the installation of solar panels will significantly reduce our annual running costs, making it far easier to meet our fundraising requirements to ensure the unit can continue to operate for years to come.”

Vote for the cadets at http://www.hartlepoolscc.co.uk/vote