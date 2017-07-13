Tinie Tempah gig in Hartlepool is postponed by organisers

A music concert headlined by rapper Tinie Tempah in Hartlepool has been postponed.

Marina Live was due to happen at the former Jacksons Landing on Sunday, July 30.

Former Jackson Landing site.

But the event has had to be put back after the organisers failed to secure a licence from Hartlepool Borough Council in time.

It is now hoped to be held in late September, and the organisers say they plan to add two as yet unnamed special guest acts to say sorry to disappointed fans who have bought tickets.

Event organiser Junior Masandi said: “To meet the health and safety guidelines from the council it is best for us to postpone the show until the last Sunday in September when Tinie is next available.

“With the sheer volume of sales I wanted the show to happen in July but we think the end of September will work a lot better for the show as we can now have the special guest act we wanted.

“We do apologise for any inconvenience it may cause but I’m more excited to announce the special guest acts (two of them) to make it up to the people of Hartlepool.”

The organisers were given extra time by the council’s licensing committee last month to provide information including risk assessments, and traffic and crowd management plans.

A further meeting was due to be held last Friday to decide the licence.

A council spokesman said: “We can confirm that the organiser has withdrawn their application for a licence for the Tinie Tempah concert.

“The Licensing Committee on June 13 was adjourned until July 7 to provide the applicant with more time to submit the necessary management plans but the applicant withdrew the application prior to last Friday’s meeting.”

The line up also included Hartlepool’s Liv n G, girlband Sparkle, and Danielle Parker, a Britain’s Got Talent and X Factor auditionee and Teenstar finalist.