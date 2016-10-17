Top house music legend will be heading To The Manor Born

One of the top international names in house music will be returning to the region this festive season, to head up an annual Boxing Day event.

Sandy Rivera, aka Kings of Tomorrow, is to be the headline act at To The Manor Born, being held at Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield on December 26.

USA-born Rivera, widely regarded as one of the leading record producers and DJs in house music, is seen as a pioneering artist for his ability to mix together soul, funk, disco, techno and pop in to his music.

He last played at the sell-out To The Manor Born in 2013, where he played before a crowd of thousands and will be heading to the North East following gigs across Europe, including performing in Holland and Croatia.

The event will also feature a homegrown legend, UK DJ Graeme Park, who began his career as part of the “Madchester” music scene in the 1990s and was a regular every Saturday night at the legendary Hacienda club.

Also joining the line-up of leading DJs are Michael Johnson, Rob Oxley and Peter Wharrier for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of house classics.

Jonathan Woodliffe of Hardwick Hall Hotel said that this year’s event was offering one of the strongest line-ups ever.

“It’s fantastic for us to get someone of the stature of Sandy Rivera to come back To The Manor Born this year,” he said.

“He’s been a major player in house music since the 1990s and is respected throughout the industry, as is Graeme Park.

“We’re all extremely excited about the line-up and we believe it’s going to be a night that nobody who loves house music will want to miss.”

Tickets for To The Manor Born are now on sale, available at £20 if purchased in advance.

They are available directly from the hotel, from Ramside Hall Hotel and from Woven in Durham, Bar Beyond in Newcastle, Yakuza in Sunderland, Legg’s Clothing in Darlington and from Cream Hairdressing in Trimdon.

They can also be purchased online at www.ticketarena.co.uk

For further information call Hardwick Hall Hotel on 01740 620253.