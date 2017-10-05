Top marks given to schools’ team of governors

Leaders who keep schools in line have been recognised nationally for their outstanding work.

The school governors who make up the Federated Governing Body of St Peter’s Elwick (VA) Primary School and Hart Primary School is the first governing body in Hartlepool to be awarded

the prestigious Governor Mark by the GLM Partnership.

It encourages the highest standards of governance, leading and management in schools.

Colin Reid, chairman of governors, Federation of St Peter’s, Elwick and Hart primary schools, said: “The Governing body of Elwick and Hart has worked really hard over the last three years to ensure the children at both schools receive a first class education.

“This has been a successful journey and one that required a large amount of self appraisal.

“As part of this process the governors decided to self assess using a national programme called Governor Mark.

“Clearly, we are delighted to receive the award which is a demonstration of the role governors have played in delivering quality education for the children of Elwick and Hart.”

Mr Reid added it was reassuring that Ofsted acknowledged the high standards at both schools during recent inspections when Governors were judged to be outstanding.

Jo Heaton, executive headteacher of the Federation of both schools, said: “It is a privilege to work with our Federation Governing Body.

“Their commitment, professionalism and expertise are highly valued by everyone associated with our two schools.

“This award is recognition of their excellent practice.

“We are always aware that our team of Governors are volunteers who give a large amount of their time and take on the responsibility of supporting and challenging us to ensure our schools are the best they can be, for the good of every child in our federation.

“This is a thoroughly well deserved award and will ensure that our governing body continues to go from strength to strength.”

Councillor Alan Clark, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “I would like to congratulate the governing body on this outstanding achievement.

“The national Governor Mark is not given out lightly and there has to be clear evidence that the governing body is not only undertaking good practice but also making a real difference to the outcomes for children.”

Governor Mark accreditation is awarded following external evaluation and lasts for three years.