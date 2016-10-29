Top scientist to speak to Hartlepool students on visit to town

A top scientist is to deliver a lecture to scores of students when he visits Hartlepool next week.

Fertility pioneer Lord Robert Winston will address young people on Wednesday at the Borough Hall as he delivers High Tunstall College of Science’s annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) lecture.

Everyone is looking forward immensely to listening to Lord Winston and his visit demonstrates our commitment to STEM subjects Mark Tilling

The event will also be attended by students from St Hild’s, Manor Academy, English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Hartlepool College of Further Education as well as High Tunstall’s primary partners schools and schools/colleges they work with on STEM initiatives across the Tees Valley area.

Earlier in the day, Lord Winston will visit High Tunstall where he will meet and talk to students.

The announcement follows the huge success of last year’s lecture by Britain’s first astronaut Helen Sharman.

High Tunstall headteacher Mark Tilling said: “As a specialist science college it is fantastic to have such a leading pioneer in the field of science delivering our STEM lecture to inspire the next generation of STEM students, not only in Hartlepool but also the Tees Valley area.

“The lecture at the Borough Hall is an annual event and is part of our STEM programme to raise the expectations of children and young people in Hartlepool.

“Everyone is looking forward immensely to listening to Lord Winston and his visit demonstrates our commitment to STEM subjects.”

High Tunstall is the first 11-16 school in the UK to gain the STEM Assured Award for its commitment to the subjects.