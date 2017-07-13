Town fundraisers help create big blue heart tribute to Bradley Lowery

Hartlepool cancer charity Miles For Men helped arrange this impressive floral tribute to Bradley Lowery.
Florians florists in Hartlepool made up this big blue heart that has become a symbol of remembrance to the brave Blackhall youngster.
Donations to Florians paid for the tribute and over £1,600 donated on a special Go Fund Me page will go to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
Town firm Top Brass made the heart which measures 6ft-tall and 5ft-wide, and also the stand.
Eco Timber also helped to make the tribute happen.
Stephen Picton of Miles For Men said: “People just took it to their hearts.
“One gentleman gave us £500.”
The tribute will be at the church for Bradley’s funeral and will later form part of the tributes on display at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.