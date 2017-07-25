Town funeral director up for national recognition at top awards

Have your say

A Hartlepool firm of funeral driectors is hoping to win a top accolade at an awards ceremony.

Hartlepool funeral director Victoria House Funeral Service has been nominated for the Regional Funeral Planner Award for the North of England at this year’s Funeral Planner of the Year Awards, run by market leading funeral plan provider Golden Charter.

The annual event, on Saturday, September 9, will be hosted by award winning radio DJ and broadcaster Colin Murray.

It will be held at the contemporary Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel to celebrate the achievements of independent funeral directors.

As well as being shortlisted for the regional Funeral Planner of the Year accolade, Victoria House Funeral Service is also in with a chance of winning a framed certificate, cash prize and a donation of trees from the Woodland Trust.

Ronnie Wayte, Golden Charter’s chief executive, said: “Now in their 24th year, the awards are more competitive than ever before, with funeral plans continuing to grow in popularity.

“This nomination demonstrates the excellent service the team from Victoria House Funeral Service is delivering to the local community.”

The Funeral Planner of the Year Awards mark the biggest annual gathering of independent funeral directors in the UK, who make up a majority of the funeral profession.

Figures published by the Funeral Planning Authority (FPA) demonstrate the growing popularity of funeral plans, with the number of people taking out a pre-paid plan increasing by 15% in 2016.