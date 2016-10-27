Tragic Hartlepool teenager who died in his sleep ‘lived life to the full’

A heartbroken Hartlepool family has spoken about a teenager who brought joy wherever he went.

Family and friends have been left shocked and devastated by the death of George Wall, a sport-loving, fit 19-year-old, who went to bed one night and never woke up.

George Wall volunteering in Tanzania this summer.

George, who lived in the town’s West Park, was found in his room by dad, Clive, 49, when he went to wake him in time for his voluntary job with Hartlepool Families First, last Thursday.

Mr Wall, who owns a software company, said a post mortem revealed his son’s death was being attributed to adult sudden death syndrome.

He said he is thankful that he was working from home that day and was the one who found George, not his wife, Helen, a dentist in the town, or the couple’s 17-year-old daughter, Sophie.

The family say they have been overwhelmed with the support and wonderful messages they have had about George, who was a former pupil at Red House School in Norton.

Mr Wall said: “George was such a party animal, a truly larger than life character.

“He was very much a people person and lived life to the full.

“We have been amazed by the amount of people he knew, he seems to have touched the lives of so many people.

“His life was such a gift to us, but it was just too short.

George Wall supporting England at the Rugby World Cup in 2015, with his mum, dad and gran.

“He packed so much into his 19 years. He was always up for anything, so much fun. He lived a full and passionate life.

“He never really had a plan for his life, such as future career. He really lived for the moment.”

George, who had worked for a a number of charities, spent several weeks in Africa earlier this year helping out at a school and was waiting to start his dream job in November - working at a ski resort in France, like he had done last year.

Mr Wall said everyone has lots of stories about what a fun-loving person George was, such as spending last Christmas Day skiing in a Snow White costume.

George Wall, kneeling fifth from the right bottom row, with his team mates at West Hartlepool Rugby Club.

George, who was a keen skier and water-skier, was a member of West Hartlepool Rugby Club for more than 11 years and at the weekend they held a minute’s silence in memory of him.

Mr Wall said the day before he died was a perfect one for George, he enjoyed a happy family meal out and then on the evening his friends came round.

The devastated dad said: “It is a huge comfort to us to know that he died peacefully in his sleep and knew nothing about it, there was no fear or pain, he just went to bed as usual and didn’t wake up.”

However, the Wall family are left trying to come to terms with the death of someone they loved so much and who has left a huge hole.

Mr Wall said: “At the moment it is like he is away somewhere, but you keep expecting a text message and of course it never comes. It is so hard, even just walking past his bedroom.”

George’s funeral will be held at Stranton All Saints’ Church at 1pm on Friday, November 4, and the family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers to go to Hartlepool Families First.

George Wall