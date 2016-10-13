Train services to Sunderland and Hartlepool affected by safety inspection

Rail passengers are facing delays today.

Train provider Grand Central has said that due to a safety inspection at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, some lines are disrupted.

A statement on the company's Twitter page reads: "Due to a safety inspection of the track at Huntingdown some lines are disrupted.

"Train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"All services towards and out of London Kings Cross will be affected."