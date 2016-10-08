A19 closed for nearly two hours after car flips over - two taken to hospital

The A19 southbound was closed for almost two hours after a car flipped over.

The accident happened at around 12.45pm today on the dual-carriageway near the junction with Wessington Way (A1231).

The two people in the car were taken to hospital and are said to have suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was diverted onto the A1290 until around 2.30pm.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at about 12.45pm to a road traffic collision rollover.

“The call suggested that everyone was out of the cars and there were only cuts, bumps and bruises, but that was before the paramedics got there to do an assessment.

“We sent a hazardous area response team and two further ambulances, who have taken two patients to Sunderland hospital.”