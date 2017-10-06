Cyclist dies after being hit by car on A689

A cyclist has died after being hit by a car off a busy dual carriageway.

The 73-year-old died in hospital after being airlifted from the scene yesterday afternoon.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "A cyclist has died following a collision with a car.

"The incident involving a black Renault Clio happened on the A689 dual carriageway next to the junction to Castle Eden Walkway at about 1pm yesterday.

"The car was travelling eastbound towards the Castle Eden Walkway car park entrance when the collision occurred.

"The 73-year-old male cyclist, from Stockton-on-Tees, was airlifted to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough but has since died.

"The road was closed between 1.10pm and 6.42pm.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either the car or cyclist prior to the crash to come forward.

"They would also ask any drivers who have dashcam footage to get in touch.

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 226 of October 5."