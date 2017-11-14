Delays on A19 after car goes onto its side

A lane of the A19 near Hartlepool was closed after a car went onto its side.

There were delays in the area after the incident, which took place at about 8.30am between the A179 and the A689 on the southbound section of the road.

Emergency services attended the scene before the lane was reopened.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "We had a few reports at about 8.30am of a car leaving the road, which had gone onto its side.

"We attended along with the fire brigade and the vehicle was a black Volkswagen Scirocco.

"Police and the ambulance service were at the scene and the road was reopened at 9.50am."