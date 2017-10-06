Hartlepool RNLI involved in double call-out

Lifeboat crews in Hartlepool were involved in a double call-out yesterday.

The Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew helped a man with a broken down personal watercraft at Seaton Carew, and the owners of a pleasure boat after they found it difficult to place it onto its trailer.

A spokesman for Hartlepool RNLI said: "Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew were tasked by Humber Coastguard at 4.36pm on Thursday, October 5 to assist a male with a personal watercraft at Seaton Carew that had suffered mechanical failure, and later stood by to assist the owners of a small 15ft pleasure boat place their vessel on a trailer in difficult sea conditions.

"The inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 4.50pm and were alongside the personal watercraft and its owner at 4.58pm.

"The casualty and its owner were towed back the old Hartlepool Marina slipway, arriving their a short time later.

"On returning to the Ferry Road lifeboat station, the lifeboat crew noticed that the owners of a 15ft pleasure boat were struggling to place the boat from the sea at Middleton on to its trailer.

"The lifeboat stood by to offer assistance but despite the difficult sea conditions, the owners of the pleasure boat eventually placed the boat onto its trailer.

"The inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew then returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station where the boat was refuelled and made ready for service by 6.35pm."