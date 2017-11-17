Hartlepool RNLI rescue three people after fishing boat sinks

Lifeboat volunteers rescued three people off the coast of Hartlepool after their fishing boat sunk.

Hartlepool RNLI were called out yesterday afternoon after the nine-metre fishing boat sunk.

The three males on board had made it onto a life raft, where they were recovered from by the lifeboat crew.

They did not require medical attention.

A spokesman for Hartlepool RNLI said: "Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat and volunteer lifeboat crew recovered three male adults from a life raft after their fishing boat had sunk approximately two miles off Hartlepool.

"Hartlepool all weather lifeboat launched at 1.12pm (yesterday) following a request from Humber Coastguard to assist three males in a life raft whose nine metre fishing boat had sunk approximately two miles off Hartlepool.

"The all-weather lifeboat was on scene with the casualties at 1.35pm and returned to the lifeboat station at 2pm.

"The three survivors did not need any medical attention and were met at the lifeboat station by the Hartlepool Coastguard team."

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat station deputy launch authority Chris Hornsey said: "A quick response from the volunteer crew ensured that the casualties were brought back to the Ferry Road boathouse safely."