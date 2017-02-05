Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal accident on a busy North East road.

At 3.49pm yesterday, a VW Golf car collided with a man on the A189 Spine Road at Cramlington, Northumberland.



The car was travelling southbound at the time of the collision, which happened near the slip road with the B1326



Police and ambulance services attended and the man, who is in his 30s, received treatment at the scene.

However, he sadly died as a result of his injuries.



The road was closed for around two and a half hours to allow police accident investigators to examine the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 739 04/02/17.