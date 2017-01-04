Rail workers to be balloted over strike action

Rail workers are to be balloted for strike action over a pay row.

Union RMT confirmed today that it will be balloting its members on Arriva Rail North for strike action and action short of a strike over what the union says is an “unacceptable” pay offer from the company.

The ballot will open on 10 January and conclude on 25 January.

The dispute is over a pay offer that does not match the benchmarks for pay deals that RMT has set elsewhere in the industry.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “The nonsense of a privatised railway has shown its colours yet again as new Arriva Rail North franchisee Deutsche Bahn – less than a year after taking over the contract – offer our members a below the rate for the job pay deal.

“Industrial relations with the firm were already at a low and the latest pay offer shows continued contempt for the workers who run the service and make the company’s profits.

“Our members deserve to paid properly for the work that they do.

“The union remains available for talks.”