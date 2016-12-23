Thousands make festive getaway from Newcastle Airport

Newcastle International Airport is flying high for the festive season with its annual Christmas Getaway now in full swing.

Thousands of holidaymakers will travel in and out of the North East to visit family and friends - or simply escape the UK weather to sunnier climes.

More than 135,000 passengers are expected to travel through the region’s biggest airport between Monday, 19 December and Monday, 2 January, with around 1,210 flight movements during the festive fortnight.

Popular destinations include Dubai, the Canary Islands, Dublin, Amsterdam and mainland Spain.

Nick Jones, interim chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Christmas is a great time of year here at the airport. We always enjoy a busy festive season, and this year will be no different.

“We have lots of flights in and out as families and friends make use of our services to travel right across the globe.

"Some of our passengers are flying off for some winter sun, while others make use of our hub connections to make extra special visits over the holidays.

“As well as those travelling away, we have thousands returning home to the North East for Christmas.

"Our arrivals halls are wonderful places at this time of year and we’re delighted to be part of many people’s experience this Christmas."