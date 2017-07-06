Two in hospital after scooter and car collide in Hartlepool

A scooter rider and his passenger are in hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened just before midnight last night at the traffic light junction of Jesmond Road and Chester Road.

The 23-year-old man who was riding on the scooter suffered multiple fractures to his arm, while his 16-year-old pillion passenger suffered a dislocated elbow and a head injury.

Both were taken to James Cook University Hospital at Middlesbrough, where they remain while receiving treatment.

Two women from the Skoda Octavia which were involved in the collision, aged 19 and 24, suffered minor injuries, and were released from hospital atfer treatment.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Pc Lee Benson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 118624.