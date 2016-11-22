Weather knocks out North East trains causing morning misery for passengers

Passengers have been hit by the heavy wind and rain as the adverse weather causes havoc on the region's rail system.

Heavy rain has flooded the railway between Newcastle and Berwick-upon-Tweed. Trains are currently unable to run between Morpeth and Chathill. There are also heavy delays on the Newcastle to Carlisle route

Network Rail said disruption on the Newcastle to Berwick line was expected to continue until at least 1pm.

A statement issued by National Rail Enquiries said: "Road transport has been requested to run between Newcastle and Berwick-upon-Tweed but there is no estimate on availability at present.

"Virgin Trains East Coast customers are advised to travel on the next available Virgin Trains East Coast service.

"If you have tickets for a cancelled service, you can travel on the train either before or after the service on your original booking. To help you get going as soon as possible, Advance tickets can now be used on trains other than the booked service until the line reopens and services return to normal."

Virgin Trains East Coast customers may also use their tickets on CrossCountry, Hull Trains, TransPennine Express and Virgin Trains West Coast services.

On the Newcastle to Carlisle line, safety checks of the line are being made between Newcastle and Hexham.

Journey's between Newcastle and Carlisle may be delayed by up to 30 minutes. This is expected to continue until 12noon.