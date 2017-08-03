Travellers move on after sudden arrival in Hartlepool United’s car park

A group of travellers have moved on after setting up in Hartlepool United’s car park.

About half a dozen caravans appeared in the club car park on Clarence Road on Wednesday morning.

They moved on later that day after discussions involving Hartlepool Borough Council.

A council spokesperson said: “The council had discussions with the travellers and the club and they were moved swiftly,” said a spokesperson.

“As a local authority we have certain responsibilities when travellers descend on the town and we liaise with them.”

The club shop was forced to close for the morning as a result but reopened in the afternoon.