Tributes flood in following death of Hartlepool community hero

Kind messages have poured in following the death of a Hartlepool community stalwart who devoted his life to improving the town.

Bob Farrow MBE was instrumental in the setting up of the Belle Vue Community, Sports and Youth Centre and helped to secure a £2million extension opened by Tony Blair in 2003.

He died at home on August 24 aged 75. Friends paid tribute to Bob as a loyal man who treated everyone from cleaners to Government ministers with the same respect.

A former manager of the Belle Vue centre, Bob was also a resident representative, New Deal for Communities (NDC) board member and member of the Local Strategic Partnership.

Readers went online to leave heartfelt tributes to Bob.

On the Mail’s Facebook page, Ashleigh Pearce wrote: “Couldn’t meet a nicer man. Touched a million hearts this man, you will be sadly missed Bob rip love from all the Pearce family.”

Denise McCulloch wrote: “Rip Bob will be sadly missed by all.”

John Paul Tully said: “A great man, always had time for you, he will be sadly missed R.I.P Bob x.”

Wayne Collins wrote: “Proper gent. Ultimate role model RIP Bob.”

Trevor May wrote: “A true gent and an inspiration to many will be greatly missed Rip Bob.”

Bob, who lived in Belle Vue all of his life, leaves wife Roni, sons Stephen and the late Paul.

He was also grandad to Lewis, Luke, Adam, Sarah and Robyn and great-grandad of Ellie, Lexy, Autumn and Lewie.