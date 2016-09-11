Tributes paid after woman dies in County Durham skydive tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after a skydive tragedy in County Durham.

A 49-year-old from Hebburm, South Tyneside, died after becoming injured when the parachute failed to open, according to Durham Constabulary.

Police say she was found in an area close to Shotton Airfield, from which the plane she had been travelling in had set out.

After being treated at the scene and airlifted to the James Cook Memorial Hospital in Middlesbrough, she died yesterday evening.

As the tragic news broke, readers paid their respects on the Gazette's Facebook page.

