Tributes paid to former Hartlepool College of Further Education principal

Tributes have been paid to former Hartlepool College of Further Education principal Colin Doram.

Bosses say he was one of the founding fathers of the college at the town centre campus and was well respected by his peers both locally and nationally.

He was the principal at the town college from 1975 until 1986 and during that time he also took on the role chairman of the Friends of the Warrior and was heavily involved in the ship’s restoration.

The dad-of-three was also involved in the rotary club and set up an association to support new businesses called H.A.N.D.S with work colleague Ron Preece.

He then worked as an education advisor and consultant for the Manpower Service Commission at Sheffield.

Retiring aged 59, Colin and his wife moved to Bakewell in the Peak District.

In retirement Colin remained active, working as a guide at Haddon Hall as well as being involved in the rotary club and probus club.

A spokesman for his family said: “He loved learning and he continued doing art GCSE and computing.

“He also loved his family dearly - his wife Margaret, daughters Lorraine, Jill and Jennie and twin grandsons Alex and Seb.”

Michael Bretherick, former principal of the college paid tribute to him: “He was a great supporter of the college being outward-looking and innovative, and always worked hard to put Hartlepool on the map.”

Nick Lewis, formerly of the college: “Colin Doram was a tremendous ambassador for Hartlepool and its college.

“As a national figure in further education he frequently contributed to events with employers and with Government ministers in London during the 1980s - unfailingly flying the flag for the town’s people and its industry.”

Andy Steel, assistant principal at the college, said: “Colin was very much one of the founding fathers of Hartlepool College at its town centre campus. “Not only was he the principal of the campus from 1975 to 1986, he was very well respected by his peers in education on a local, regional and national basis.

“He was also pioneering in setting up the college’s close links with local businesses, which laid the foundations for the strong relationship the college still has with the local business and community today.”

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 12, in Bakewell.