Tributes paid to former Hartlepool mayoress and magistrate

A civic funeral is set to be held for a former Hartlepool mayoress and magistrate who passed away aged 96.

Betty Brotherston, was Mayoress of Hartlepool in 1968/69 when her brother, former Labour Councillor Bill Iseley, was Mayor of the town.

Mrs Brotherston – a long-standing supporter of the Labour Party and a councillor for the Dyke House ward between 1967 and 1969 – died at her Hartfields Retirement Village home on July 20.

Councillor Paul Beck, Hartlepool’s current Mayor paid tribute to Mrs Brotherston, saying: “My wife Mary and I have been personal friends of Betty Brotherston for the last seven years.

“Even in her latter years she was determined to make a positive contribution and would help out with our table top sales at Hartfields to raise money for charity.

“Betty Brotherston was a lovely woman and throughout her life always put the welfare of others first. I am deeply saddened to hear of her death and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

The second eldest of four children, Mrs Brotherston served in the Auxiliary Territorial Army during the Second World War.

Betty became particularly interested in politics when she joined the Women’s Section of the Hartlepool Labour Party which led to her becoming a councillor and a school governor. She also served as a magistrate for many years. She is survived by her three daughters and was also a grandmother and great grandmother.

A civic funeral will take place next Mondayat 2.30pm at Stranton Crematorium.