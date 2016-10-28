Tributes paid to ‘incredible young man’ after his sudden death at 19

Scores of people have sent their prayers and thoughts to the family of a teenager who died in his sleep.

George Wall, 19, from West Park in Hartlepool, was found in his room by dad Clive, 49, as he went to wake him in time to start his voluntary job with Hartlepool Families First on Thursday, October 21.

George Wall, 11, with his sister Sophie on holiday in Mallorca.

His family has said a post mortem examination has attributed the cause of his death to adult sudden death syndrome.

George, who also left mother Helen, a dentist, and sister Sophie, 19, as well as his father, who owns a software firm, was a former pupil of Red House school in Norton.

He had spent time working for charities, including a school in Africa, and was a member of West Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Among the dozens to pay tribute via the Mail’s Facebook page was Phil Wallis, who said: “Devastating news, thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone at West at this difficult time.”

He sounds like the sort of young man who brightened wherever he went. Laureen Williams

Hannah Foley said: “George Wall, you were an incredible young man.

“Where ever you were there was always fun love and laughter, you brought happiness to so many people.”

Laureen Williams wrote: “He sounds like the sort of young man who brightened wherever he went, so sorry for your loss.”

Victoria Thompson said: “So heartbreaking, what a lovely young lad he was.

George Wall volunteering in Tanzania this summer.

“He was a pleasure to work with, going to be sadly missed by all that knew him.”

Jojella Connor added: “Will be sadly missed by my daughter.

“George volunteered at special needs youth club she attends and is upset she won’t see him again.

“Thoughts are with the family.”

George Wall

Dawn McManus posted: “There is no grief greater than losing a child.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of George at this very sad time.”

George’s funeral will be held at Stranton All Saints’ Church at 1pm on Friday, November 4, and his family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to go to Hartlepool Families First.