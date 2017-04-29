Tributes paid to popular Hartlepool businessman

Tributes have been paid to a popular Hartlepool businessman who was well known in the town.

John Neville Aggio - whose father John Joseph Aggio set up business JJ Aggio and Sons Ltd in the town - has sadly died aged 85.

Neville Aggio served in the RAF Police leaving with the rank of sergeant.

A well-known figure, Mr Aggio who was known as Neville, lived in Heriot Grange sheltered accommodation in his later years before he sadly lost his fight with pancreatic cancer on April 17.

Neville was born in Hartlepool in 1932 to parents Sarah and John Aggio.

On leaving school followed his father into the family business - a wholesale and retail shop on York Road.

There he worked alongside his father and brother Brian Aggio in the shop, which also dealt with cigarette vending machines, slot machines and games, as well as being licensed money lenders.

Neville married the late Margaret Pearson and went on to marry the late Hilary Jones, but the couple divorced on 1983.

From his marriage with Margaret the pair had two daughter Nicola Freeman, 59, and Penelope Aggio, 55.

He has one granddaughter Taryn Freeman, 22.

His daughter Penelope said: “He was very popular, a big character and a real charmer.”

In recent years he often delivered motorhomes for Cleveland Motorhomes to Shows around the country, bringing them back when the show finished.

Neville also served in the RAF Police leaving with the rank of sergeant. During his service he took part in rescues during the East Anglian floods.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at 2pm at Hartlepool Crematorium.