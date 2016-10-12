Tributes to Blackhall pensioner who died after being hit by car

A devastated family has paid tribute to a pensioner who died after he was struck by a car in Blackhall on Monday.

Richard Rochester, known as Dick to family and friends, was aged 79 and lived in the area.

Speaking on behalf of all the family his daughter said: “He fought to the end in the presence of his loving wife, Monica and family at the James Cook Hospital in Teesside.

"Our hearts are broken and you were loved so much Dad. You had devoted yourself to Mam knowing she is fighting her battle with cancer.

"Dad, you were one in a million and will always be locked in our hearts, minds and memories. Love forever.”

Mrs Rochester said: “We wish to thank everyone who assisted in the support of my husband, who was also a father, father-in-law, grandfather and a great grandfather and request we be left to grieve in peace and quiet.”

Police are currently investigating the incident and appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have spoken to Dick beforehand is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 0126 of October 19.