Tributes to former teacher

Scores of tributes have been left following the death of a former teacher.

Winsome F Douglas, taught in Hartlepool for over 40 years, starting at Dyke House School in 1940 where she rose to the rank of deputy headteacher.

A well-known figure in Hartlepool, Miss Douglas sadly died aged 97 at the town’s Warrior Park Care Home on December 28, 2016.

Miss Douglas was also a skilled artist, known for her art and needlework.

Sharon Robson wrote: “I remember Miss Douglas from Henry’s. RIP.”

Kathleen Burdon Moore commented: “She was my favourite teacher at Dyke House a lovely lady. RIP.”

Chris Hodgson said: “A wonderful teacher and a lovely lady. RIP.”

Sonia Wainwright stated: “Ah rip miss Douglas. One of my teachers from Dyke house.alwys remember her as a lovely lady.”

Sandra Winspear said: “Was my form teacher at Dyke house 1962 she was lovely rip miss douglassxx.”

Pamela Thomas commented: “RIP miss Douglas ❤ She taught me in the 70s x.”

Julie Smith wrote: “RIP Miss Douglas ... remember she came to my house to tell my parents I was playing the nick off school.. ruled with an iron fist but very fair..”

Shirley Meadley stated: “Miss Douglas was one of the best teachers at Dyke House she looked after me a few times lovely lady xxx.”

Mo Osborne said: “Rip miss Douglas. Lovely person. Xx.”

Margaret Dring stated: “One of my old teachers at dyke house lovely teacher.”

Pat Foster said: “Remember Miss Douglas from Dyke House also Jesmond Road rip.”