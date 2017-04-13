Trio of Easter gigs at The Studio music venue in Hartlepool

Music fans in Hartlepool are set to be spoiled by a trio of gigs at a popular venue this Easter.

Staff at The Studio are expecting punters to rejoice at the line-up at the former Wesleyan chapel turned music venue.

The weekend kicks off with a funky Good Friday thanks to the smooth grooves and vibes of Newcastle-based funk jazz ensemble King Bee.

The eight-piece band will perform their cool and casual routine.

Later on in the month it’s King Bee’s first appearance back in Hartlepool since their sell-out show at the town’s Wintertide Festival.

King Bee will be appearing tomorrow, supported by Thank Funk For That and DJs, taking the groove into the early hours.

Continuing the busy bees theme, that’s exactly what Saturday at The Studio will be with the welcome return of the Gemini Reunion #3.

This resurrected club night plays homage to Hartlepool’s much-loved 90s indie-venue The Gem, with a full set from Joy Division tribute act Transmission, followed by indie classics.

Easter Sunday is as eclectic as it gets with The Studio hosting its Big One celebration featuring some of the newest and hottest musical talent around.

Shamu, Naughty Boys and Cabin Colour are already confirmed, with more acts to follow.

Tickets to see King Bee, Thank Funk For That and DJs on April 14 are £9 in advance of £11 on the door, while entry to see Gemini Reunion #3 featuring Transmission on April 15 are £10 in advance and £12 on the door.

And tickets for the Easter Big One on Sunday are priced at £5 on the door.